Have you ever seen anyone dance to Metallica?

Because heavy metal undoubtedly has the power to move bodies, and that includes getting down on the dance floor. Sure, Metallica fans might not immediately think of the legendary metal group when it comes to music meant for dancing. Still, Metallica songs could probably get the groove going in the club.

Or the subway platform, as a man exhibits in a viral video. A nearby band performs a cover version of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" while the onlooker dressed in business attire busts some tap steps to the tune. And he just can't seem to stop dancing. (Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.)

Did the Metallica-friendly passerby catch dance fever while waiting for the train? Is this group of buskers a tribute act? And check out those tiny drums!. There's so much to love about this video, yet we're left with questions, since its source seems somewhat ambiguous.

Circulating on social media, the clip was recently shared on Twitter and TikTok. But it might have originated on Facebook — it was posted in 2019 on the Facebook page Svens World Metal TV with the caption, "Grandpa dancing Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' at the Subway."

Wherever it came from, the dancing of this (possibly unwitting) Metallica fan needs to be seen.

In September, Metallica released a remastered reissue of their 1991 "Black Album." Around the same time, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said it was "too early" to talk about a new Metallica album, though the band has seemingly been working on one for a while.

More recently, Metallica launched a MasterClass series about being in a band, and the group's guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo covered the rock instrumental "Frankenstein" for Halloween.

