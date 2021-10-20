Metallica this week unveiled a trailer for their new photo book, Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White.

The book centers on early 1990s images of the pioneering metal band taken by veteran music photographer Ross Halfin. It also includes era-specific snapshots from Metallica members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, former bassist Jason Newsted and even current bassist Robert Trujillo. (Before he joined the metal legends, Trujillo supported them on tour as a bassist in Suicidal Tendencies.)

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post, followed by sample photographs of the book.

The publication aims to take readers on a visual journey through the recording and touring of the "Black Album," Metallica's 1991 self-titled LP known to the band and fans for the color of its album art. It boasts photos from the album's studio sessions and the ensuing tour.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recalled, "By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed."

Metallica recently released a remastered and expanded edition of the "Black Album." In September, Ulrich said it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica LP.

Order the black and white Metallica photo book now by way of Metallica's official web store. Deluxe, signed editions of the book will be available at a later date.

Ross Halfin was with the band during the album sessions at One on One Studios in North Hollywood and documented the 300-date tour that followed. … The hectic performing schedule is mixed in with many unique portrait sessions and candid, backstage documentary-style photography, rehearsals, interviews, band meetings and travel. This official Metallica book features many classic and previously unpublished images.

Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White Trailer

'Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White' Photo Book Samples