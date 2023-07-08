Meet WWE Legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts at Hudson Valley Mall

Jake "The Snake" Roberts and another legend in the WWE Hall of Fame will be making an appearance at a Hudson Valley mall very soon.

The Hudson Valley region of New York has a rich history with the WWE. There were many tapings in the area. One of the most popular Royal Rumble events took place at the Knickerbocker Arena (currently the MVP Arena) in 1992. Ric Flair beat 29 other wrestlers to win the WWE Championship.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts and the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase are two icons in the world of sports entertainment and they may have two of the greatest gimmicks in the entire wrestling industry.

If you grew up in the 1990s and were a fan of professional wrestling then you were most likely fans of these two superstars. If you weren't fans then you were probably afraid of them.

Check out this classic video of Ultimate Warrior and Jake Roberts feuding. Never trust a snake!

Where can you meet Jake "The Snake" Roberts and the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase in the Hudson Valley?

Heroes Hideout at the Colonie Center in Albany, New York will be holding a meet and greet event on July 15. The details are below.

After "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Beat Jake "the Snake" Roberts at King of the Ring the world first heard Austin 3:16.