Meet the Latest Hudson Valley ‘Cash 4 Life’ Lottery Winner

A Hudson Valley lottery player just won $1,000 a week for life.

Lots of times we hear about people winning the lottery at local stores but never find out exactly who they are. I know if I won a huge jackpot I'd want as few people to know about it as possible. Anyone with a huge payout is bound to be visited by "long-lost" relatives and people asking for handouts coming out of the woodwork.

The New York Lottery posts the names of big winners on its website, but many times it doesn't include a photo or any other information. These winners most likely are trying to keep as low of a profile as possible.

One lucky Hudson Valley lottery player, however, decided to pick up his winnings in person and pose for a photo. We now know who purchased the Cash 4 Life winning ticket drawn back in July. Over the summer we told you someone scored $1,000 a week for life after winning the second prize in the July 6 Cash 4 Life drawing.

What made the story even more incredible was that the ticket was purchased at the Hudson Valley's luckiest store. The winning Cash 4 Life numbers were sold at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill.

That's the same store that claimed a first-place Cash 4 Life winner just a few months earlier, earning another Hudson Valley winner $1,000 every single day for life. Other customers at the Fishkill include at least three Powerball winners and a Pick 10 winner who scored $500,000. Last year, another visitor to the Smokes 4 Less location became a $1 million Powerball winner.

The latest Smokes 4 Less winner has been identified as Qi Lin. The Hudson Valley customer, who is actually from Manhattan, matched the first five numbers drawn during the July 21 game, which has earned him $1,000 a week for life with a guaranteed minimum payout of $1,000,000.

After his ticket matched the drawn numbers of 7, 10, 19, 21 and 54 Lin decided to opt for the lump sum payment which totaled $612,240 after taxes. Congratulations to my long-lost cousin. Qi Lin, you may not remember me, but I'll be visiting very soon to celebrate in style.

What would you spend $1,000 a week for life on? Scroll down to see some interesting answers from other New York Lottery players.

