This it not what they mean by "I'm lovin' it!'. Deputies say a man from New York state was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged break-in at a restaurant. The suspect was seen overnight exiting a fast food establishment through a window, according to reports.

However, this would-be Hamburglar would not get far. Ironically, it was an employee from a rival fast food franchise who reportedly alerted offcials about the possible burglary.

New York State Man Allegedly Seen Crawling Out McDonald's Drive-Thru Window Arrested

CBS is reporting that a suspect was arrested early Friday morning after he was allegedly seen exiting a McDonald's in the City of Johnstown, in Fulton County, New York. Officials say they had been contacted over a report of a possible burglary at the restaurant around 2:30 AM.

CBS says that the male suspect was spotted crawling out of the drive-thru window before falling to the ground. A Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy was reportedly "literally seconds away from the restaurant so he responded", according to a police report posted by CBS.

Authorities say that it was a call from an employee at nearby Taco Bell location that alerted them to the burglary. The suspect was detained, and then turned over to Johnstown Police, says CBS Albany.

In-N-Out Burger Finally Comes to New York?

Had the popular chain changed its mind and suddenly decided to expand to the east coast? The internet began to speculate that this could have been some sort of marketing for a new location set to open in New York. The mysterious uneaten burger said to be in "pristine condition," was found lying right there on the street in Queens.

Was it part of a TV shoot, or some sort of art decoration?

The Actual Story

One Instagram user stumbled upon the burger that seemed to just be chillin' on its own and shared a pic of the lonesome beef patty on social media. The folks at In-N-Out were confused about all this attention as well.

They said they had no idea how one of their cooked burgers found its way to New York, considering their closest restaurants are in Texas. The company’s vice president of operations said in a statement that he was “surprised” to hear about the phantom burger:

So, What Really Happened?

Well, it turns out this story wasn't so spectacular after all.

After sharing his pic of the burger, the Instagram user told Vice he was contacted by a 16-year-old high school student from Flushing, who said she had purchased her order out in Encinitas, California.

She had then taken a cross-country JetBlue flight back to JFK Airport. She went on to say she kept the burgers she ordered in a bag, but the bag burst open and spilled when she sprinted to catch a bus.

The NY Post says she even posted a screenshot of the In-N-Out restaurant she visited in California, her order receipt, and even her flight information as proof.

There were no In-N-Outs coming to New York. Basically, someone just dropped the damn burger in the street.