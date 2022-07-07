Massive TV Star Spotted Hanging Out in Hudson Valley Bar

There's been another celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. This comedic actor is reportedly seen there quite often.

The Hudson Valley region has been earning the nickname of "The New Hollywood" to people who work in the film industry. It sounds crazy to those of us who live here but it is true by many accounts. Film and television production has been rampant in the area and that means some big-name celebrities are experiencing the local scene.

The Hudson Valley is never short on celebrity sightings and it seems like more and more Saturday Night Live cast members are making their way up here. It makes sense. The Hudson Valley region is a short drive or train ride north to escape the stress of New York City.

That may be one of the reasons you can catch Michael Che in Nyack. Che hosts The Weekend Update with Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian and SNL cast member was spotted at an unnamed bar in Nyack, New York.

Another reason he might be there is to check out the Hudson Valley comedy scene. He took the time to meet two young local comedians from the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℕ (@envybaileyx)

This wasn't the first time Michael Che was spotted randomly in Nyack.

