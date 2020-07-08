A massive thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon led to flooding and many disabled vehicles. Traffic is expected for hours. Take a look at photos from the scene.

On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. the Town of Newburgh Police Department sent out an alert reporting roadway flooding and disabled vehicles along Route 9W with the heaviest flooding at the intersection of Interstate 84. Please try and avoid that area, police say.

"Please, do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways - you endanger yourself, your vehicle and emergency services workers who may have to attempt a rescue," Orange County Emergency Management wrote on Facebook at the situation unfolding in Newburgh. "TURN AROUND - DON'T DROWN!"

Orange County Emergency Management is advising all local residents to avoid Route 9W from North Street to Chestnut Lane until further notice due to flooding in the area. Officials also say to expect longer than normal delays during the evening commute.

Hudson Valley Weather reports many vehicles are stuck in flood water around Route 9W, Route 32 and I-84 in Newburgh. The floodwater is estimated to be two to three feet deep.

"An extended period of rain and thunderstorms over the same area, has led to rainfall amounts of several inches in less than 2 hours. The dry ground cannot absorb the rainwater fast enough, and the runoff results in rapidly rising waters. Conditions can go from wet roads to flooded roads in just a few minutes time," Hudson Vally Weather wrote.

Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for Orange, Dutchess and Putnam counties until around 5 p.m., Hudson Vally Weather reports.

"Never drive through standing water of an unknown depth. It may not look too deep, but you can quickly find your life in danger," Hudson Valley Weather said on Facebook..

Below are photos from the scene: