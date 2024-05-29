Man and Woman Arrested in Violent Sullivan County Domestic Dispute

Everybody knows that on a day-to-day basis, our police officers and law enforcement officials deal with a variety of different disturbances. Officers deal with plenty of scenarios that are non-violent, but there are also plenty of scenarios that either are, can be, or lead to violence.

Violent scenarios or potentially violent scenes are obviously dangerous and usually they are not just dangerous for civilians but they are dangerous for officers themselves. A situation like this played out recently in Sullivan County when members of the Fallsburg Police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute.

Domestic Violence in Woodbourne

Domestic disputes are some of the dangerous and challenging scenarios for any law enforcement to handle for various reasons. The call for this domestic dispute when out to the Fallsburg Police on Saturday, May 25, 2024 and this case displayed high levels of violence between people involved.

According to the press release from the Fallsburg Police Department, Fallsburg Police responded to a residence located on State RT 52 in Woodbourne for the reported dispute. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals one male and one female both injured in the aftermath of their dispute.

The female, identified as Kaivena Woodall of Fallsburg was "...outside and covered in blood" and yelling at the male, identified as Jonathan pagan of Swan Lake. Officers attended to Woodall who had a large laceration to leg which was "bleeding uncontrollably". Pagan was also injured with severe puncture wounds to his back and head.

EMS personnel soon arrived on the scene as well and officers assisted with treatment and administering first aid for both the injured individuals. Both individuals were then taken to Garnet Health Catskill for additional medical treatment and were later released.

Domestic Violence Investigation

Once dealing with the immediate situation was handled, law enforcement began an investigation at the scene of the event. In the investigation process, officers determined "allegedly assaulted" one another with kitchen knives leading to the injuries upon one another.

While both individuals were released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment, they were each taken into police custody immidiately after. Both Woodall and Pagan were charged with the felony crimes of Assault in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree. Both were arraigned in the Town of Fallsburg Justice Court and were then remanded to the Sullivan County Jail.

Woodall and Pagan are both expected to return to court at a later date that currently has not been determined. The press release also states that the Fallsburg Police were assisted on the case by the New York State Police as well as the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Mountaindale EMS and the Woodbourne EMS.

