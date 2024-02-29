Nobody makes lemonade like Mike. Well, don't tell that to this guy again.

A lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for a truck heist, which was carrying over $30,000 dollars worth of alcohol. Talk of the Sound says the theft happened in March 2023 near I-87.

The 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to 2nd degree Grand Larceny in November 2023. His sentence was laid down Thursday, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. It appears all this guy wanted in life was some lemonade, but instead, he'll be getting nothing but lemons.

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Westchester Man Sentenced For Stealing Truck

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says that a 28-year-old New Rochelle man was sentenced to sentenced to six months in jail Thursday.

Talk of the Sound reports that the man admitted to "stealing a $45,000 semi-tractor trailer containing 1,560 cases of Mike’s Hard Lemonade", from a lot in Yonkers the morning of March 21, 2023. Offcials say the sweet fruit-flavored malt beverage cargo was worth $32,793 dollars.

The Yonkers Ledger says the truck was parked in the Tandem Lot on Interstate 87 northbound in Yonkers when it was stolen. Talk of the Sound says the defendant then drove the truck to Brooklyn, where police later found the vehicle truck.

Following a joint investigation, the man was arrested in the Bronx in April 2023. The DA's Office says defendant was sentenced to five years of probation, and will have to pay $42,793.76 in restitution.

Offcials did not indicate whatever happened to all that hard lemonade.