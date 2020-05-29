Man Sought in Poughkeepsie Journal Building Break-In

The City of Poughkeepsie Police are trying to identify a man that allegedly burglarized the Poughkeepsie Journal building.

On May 18, the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded to 85 Civic Center Plaza, the Poughkeepsie Journal building, for a reported burglary.

On May 15, several people reported seeing a man walking through the building. When the man was asked what he was doing, he said he was there to empty the garbage. He was handed a bag of garbage and left the area.

On May 18, when reviewing video, this man was seen walking through several suites. It has been discovered that property is missing from those suites.

The man is described as being approximately 5’10”, possibly mid forties, fit build, bald, wearing black t-shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a surgical mask.

Anyone who knows who this man is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at

845-451-7577

