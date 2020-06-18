Man Pulled Out BB Gun During Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A Dutchess County man was arrested following a road rage incident involving a BB gun.
On June 16, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Troopers responded to State Route 9G for a report of a road rage incident involving a handgun near the roundabout intersection east of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge.
It is alleged Paul Artis, 31 of Tivoli, engaged in a road rage incident with another vehicle, and menaced the occupants with a “BB” gun.
Artis was arrested and charged with menacing in the second degree. He arraigned virtually before the town of Livingston Court and released on his own recognizance.
Artis is scheduled to return to court in September.
