There's got to be a better way to settle your grievances. A 40-year-old man from New York state pleads guilty to mailing death threats to six people in two different states Tuesday, according to prosecutors. And according to officials, this isn't the only time this guy has pulled something like this.

The Post Standard says that the man threatened to kill the recipients of the letters and in some cases their families. Investigators say the man has a history of this sort of behavior, as he's already been convicted of aggravated harassment before.

The Post Standard says that the Syracuse man sent threatening letters to different people in multiple states. According to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the man scribbled anonymous threats on yellow legal pad paper before sending them in envelopes without return addresses between November 2021, and September 2022.

The people he had mailed the threats to living in Oneida and Oswego counties, and then two others in California. Attorneys say the man threatened, among other things, “I’m going to kill you dead!!!”

Inspectors said they used forensic examination and software to identify the man with indented impressions left behind on the letters. The Post Standard said two people said they knew the man through "school or coaching". Another person said they knew him from OCM Boces.

The Attorney's Office says that sentencing is scheduled for June 28, 2023, where he faces up to 5 years in prison on each count.