Talk about a wrong turn? Officials say a man in New York state put the wrong directions into his GPS and ended up at the border of a different country. However, the fact that he had no passport on him was only the beginning of issues, according to police.

Normally, one legally crossing from the U.S. to Canada (or visa versa) wouldn't be too big of a deal. But this accidental tourist found was carrying something that raised the suspicion of Canadian officials.

Man Makes Wrong Turn From New York Into Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that a 60-year-old man was following GPS coordinates that he’d entered improperly when he reached the Rainbow Bridge port of entry in Niagara Falls. Police said the man had no passport upon arrival at the border, and was referred for a secondary examination.

CP24 Toronto said during the inspection, CBSA officers found almost 400 pounds of cannabis valued over $600,000 US dollars. Officials also say they found cash on the man, who hails from Tustin, California.

Police Say Man Had Large Amount of Cannabis and Cash on Him

RCMP said in a press release that the "cannabis was vacuum packed and separated into numerous boxes. The cash was also found separated into bundles, and concealed in a safe, a suitcase". RCMP added that the "style of packaging is consistent with those commonly used by drug dealers or money launderers".

CP24 says the man was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution,

Cannabis is legal both in New York and Ontario, though the Canadian government website states that "It is illegal to take cannabis – including products containing cannabis, such as edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals, and all products containing CBD – across the Canadian border, whether you are entering or leaving the country."