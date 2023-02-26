Man Found Dead at Food Court of New York Mall

A man was found unconscious at a popular mall over the weekend.

According to numerous reports, a man was found unresponsive in the cafe court at the Crossgates Mall in the Guilderland part of Albany New York on Saturday, February 18th.

What Happened at Crossgates Mall?

At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Guilderland police responded to a call from mall security that said a male was found unresponsive in the cafe court of Crossgates Mall. Police said, "Our police and EMS arrived within minutes they located the male and they found him unconscious not breathing" according to News 10.

Guilderland Police Lt. Joseph DeVoe said,

"[EMS] began providing life-saving measures which ultimately, he was declared deceased."

A mall patron was the first person to discover the Hispanic man—said to be in his 50s—on the ground and unresponsive according to DeVoe. The deceased was taken to the Albany County Coroner’s office for an autopsy, which is scheduled for a later date.

Police did say that they are withholding the man's identity until the next of kin can be notified. The death does not appear to be suspicious and police said that they do not think any foul play is involved.

Police did say they are continuing to investigate to try and figure out whether the man was an employee at the mall or a guest. The man was discovered around 9 a.m. before most mall stores open so it's unclear what the man was doing in the mall or how long he was there.

When the police investigation is completed and the autopsy results are available we will update this article with available information.

