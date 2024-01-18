Hudson Valley Worker Gets Hand Stuck in Conveyor Belt

A scary incident unfolded in the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday, as emergency crews were called to reports of a man stuck in a machine. This would prove to be a team effort. as crews worked closely to help remove the man who was partially stuck in a piece of work equipment.

Deaths On the Job in New York

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were a total of 247 fatal occupational injuries in New York state in 2021. The Bureau says there were 5,190 total fatal injuries, including all sectors, in 2021 across the country.

An example was the tragic death of 52-year-old man who got trapped in a cement mixer in the Bronx last November, as reported by the New York Police Department.

Man in Westchester Gets Hand Stuck in Conveyor Belt

The Hartsdale Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that crews responded with Greenburgh EMS and Police Tech Rescue for a person with their hand stuck in a plow truck at the High Point of Hartsdale Complex.

See Also: Man in New York State Seriously Injured After Being Trapped in Paper Machine

Upon arrival, a worker was found with their hand and arm heavily entangled in a sander’s conveyer belt, says the fire department. All agencies worked very closely together to extricate the patient from the equipment. The patient was transported to Westchester Medical Center and was rushed into emergency surgery.

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State Here are the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list? Gallery Credit: Canva.com

Scary Scene As Construction Crane Crushes Car in New York

The New York Post reported in September 2022 that a boom truck was making a delivery when its arm failed and fell down on to the roadway below.

The FDNY says the truck was near the building being built in the Bronx. Miraculously, a 22-year-old woman who was in the car only suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The FDNY says there was another person who was taken to the hospital, but there aren't any more details as of now on their condition.The New York Post says an 11-story residential building project had been underway in the area when the crash took place.