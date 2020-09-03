Man Attempted to Rape Victim in Walmart, Police Say

A Middletown man was arrested after chasing a victim through Walmart with intent to rape according to police.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on September 3, the Town of Wallkill Police responded to a report of an assault at Walmart, located at 470 Route 211 East in Orange County.

The investigation into the incident revealed that a 34-year old female victim was chased through the store by a man, who forcibly attempted to remove her pants in an attempt to sexually assault her.

The man was identified as John Pascucci, 59, of Middletown, N.Y. Pascucci was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted rape first-degree and forcible touching.

Pascucci was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail, or $350,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court next week.