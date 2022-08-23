Customer service employees have a lot of factors they have to deal with on a daily basis, and unsatisfied patrons are just one of them. Sometimes the customer is not always right. Police say two individuals were recently arrested after an argument with a McDonald's employee working the drive-thru escalated, leading to the duo entering the restaurant to confront the person.

I'm Not Lovin' It

ABC says that a 21-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with the employee working the drive-thru at the McDonald's in Carle Place, ABC did not say what the fight was over exactly, though officials say this led to the woman and a male accomplice entering the location, where they attacked the employee behind the counter. Police say the couple hit the employee multiple times, though the worker refused medical attention.

ABC says the two suspects were arrested and have been charged with a number of offenses, including Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Sadly, these sorts of occurrences are not too uncommon. In early August, a McDonald's employee in Brooklyn was fatally shot in the neck over an argument over cold french fries.

Woman Attacked Over White Hot Chocolate

Back in December 2021, a somewhat similar incident unfolded at a Dunkin' Donuts here in the Hudson Valley. Reportedly, it all started over a cup of "white hot chocolate". However, officials say that things quickly spiraled out of control at the Dunkin' Donuts location, though this time it was the workers who allegedly dished out the beating.

Sources say the customer had ordered the drink at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' Donuts on Little Britain Road. The customer told sources that the manager got nasty with them over the phone, and told them that this location didn't have their specific order and that there was already a sign posted that they were out. Police say that when the customer complained further, the manager and a second employee physically attacked her.

The customer told sources that she was hit a dozen times in the face and that she had part of her hair ripped out.