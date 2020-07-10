Magnificent Art Courtesy of Mother Nature
I have some pretty talented friends who create some of the most beautiful things. I know friends who paint, friends who sew, and some make lovely pieces of furniture. But let’s face it, the most beautiful art of all comes from Mother Nature. I’ve put together a list of some of the most beautiful sights nature has to offer, and you don’t even have to wander too far to find them.
And then there are fireflies, trees, mountains, oceans, and the list goes on and on. Thanks, Mother Nature. I get to see all this beauty and I don’t have to spend a penny. What are your favorite sights in nature?
