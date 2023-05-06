Watch Insane Pink Lightning Storm that Exploded Over Texas

Watch Insane Pink Lightning Storm that Exploded Over Texas

FirePhotoGirl via Twitter

Check out this mesmerizing pink lightning storm captured on camera in Texas.

We love good storm footage, especially lightning.  It never seems to disappoint.

Get our free mobile app

This time, we have not one, but two videos of the same lightning strike. Crazy, right?

Purdy

Here are a couple of stills to whet your appetite before you get to the videos.

Twitter
loading...
Twitter
loading...
Twitter
loading...

Now to the videos

Ok, we'll stop stalling, here's the first one from FirePhotoGirl:

And here's one from Becca Furnish who was apparently right behind her.

If you missed the pink lightning storm in Texas, don't fret – there's always the next storm to look forward to. Who knows what other incredible natural phenomena we'll witness in the future?

Lightning Facts vs Myth

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also know as NOAA put together five important facts and myths that we should know about lightning. There are five things you should know when encountering lightning. Keep things things in mind the next time you get stuck in a storm.
Filed Under: lightning, texas
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA