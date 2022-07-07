Lynyrd Skynyrd Middletown Show Officially Canceled

Lynyrd Skynyrd's show that had been moved last month to October at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY has officially been canceled.

We reported back in March that classic rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd would be playing the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY on June 10 on the Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' Tour. The show ended up getting postponed due to band members coming down with COVID and a new date was announced for Saturday, Oct. 1. Now the show promotor OME Events has announced that the concert is canceled.

I got the notification on the show event page the other day with the bad news of the cancelation.

attachment-Lynyrd Skynyrd Event Canceled loading...

Show promoter OME Events announced that the show had been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances and that refunds would be made available at point of purchase.

attachment-OME Events Cacelation announcement loading...

The news of the Lynyrd Skynyrd show cancelation is a huge bummer to those classic rock fans that were anxious to see the legends tear it up at the Orange County Fair Speedway.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed out of Jacksonville, Florida, and came up with the Lynyrd Skynyrd name in 1969. The classic lineup featured singer Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Allen Collins on guitars, bassist Ed King, keyboardist Billy Powell and drummer Bob Burns. The band rose to fame with signature songs like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Freebird", and gained notoriety for their live performances.

At the peak of their success, a plane crash took the lives of three band members, putting an end to the band's classic lineup. The surviving band members reunited in 1987 with original singer Ronnie Van's Zant's younger brother Johnny on vocals.

Johnny Van Zant has kept Lynyrd Skynyrd going ever since, keeping the memory of his brother alive. Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. The band has sold over 28 million records in the United States.