Lynyrd Skynyrd Set To Rock Middletown, NY

Classic rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY in June. Tickets go on sale Friday.

A Little Lynyrd Skynrd History

Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed out of Jacksonville, Florida, and came up with the Lynyrd Skynyrd name in 1969. The classic lineup featured singer Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Allen Collins on guitars, bassist Ed King, keyboardist Billy Powell and drummer Bob Burns. The band rose to fame with signature songs like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Freebird", and gained notoriety for their live performances.

At the peak of their success, a plane crash took the lives of three band members, putting an end to the band's classic lineup. The surviving band members reunited in 1987 with original singer Ronnie Van's Zant's younger brother Johnny on vocals. Johnny Van Zant has kept Lynyrd Skynyrd going ever since, keeping the memory of his brother alive. Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. The band has sold over 28 million records in the United States.

Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour

After touring on their 'farewell' tour dubbed The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, which kicked off in 2018 and was scheduled to end in 2020, the band had to cancel dates due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. When the dates were rescheduled, the band renamed the tour, the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour, hinting that they may not be ready to retire yet after all.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour to the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band on Friday, night June 10. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 11 at 10am through Ticketmaster and omeevents.com

Too Much Fun at Lynyrd Skynyrd Shows

I’ve seen Lynyrd Skynyrd several times over the years and it's always a good time. One great show was the Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company some years back at Bethel Woods. We did a WPDH bus trip for that one and it was wild. The beer was flowin' as was the Jack Daniel’s. Everyone got hammered. It was a loud and rowdy bunch for sure but good times! Miss those bus trips. We may have to bring them back soon.

