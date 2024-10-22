Now I know what you're probably thinking "what in the world is a ghost walk"? Great question and we have the answer for you. If the title wasn't obvious enough, the Ghost Walk will be taking place this weekend at the Minisink Battleground Park in Barryville a hamlet of Highland, NY.

Ghost Walk at Battleground Park

The Ghost Walk is an idea born from the mind of Sullivan County Historian John Conway. According to the information provided by the Sullivan County Government, Conway thought of the idea 10 years ago.

The idea started as an offering for citizens the chance to go on "history hikes."

Google Maps

Conway also had the idea to add ghost stories to tell on these hikes during the Halloween season. In the beginning, though, it was not a well-received idea with Conway in his own words saying that people "scoffed" at the idea initially.

Fast forward now a decade later and there's at least a handful of people eating crow as Conway has conducted dozens of history hikes and haunted history hikes. These hikes have also taken place at multiple locations and the next one is happening this Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Minisink Valley Historical Society

This Saturday's Ghost Walk will be taking place at the Battleground Park located in Highland. The walk will start at 3pm and for those interested, you may sign up for FREE. You may find the link for the sign up page here. More information can also be found on the Sullivan County Government page.

History of Battleground Park

It goes without saying that if you are to embark on a history hike then the location where the hike is held must have a storied history and this is most definitely the case for the Minisink Battleground Park.

Battle of Minisink Marker

The history of the Battle of Minisink dates back to the Revolutionary War. The entire ordeal began on July 20, 1779, when Joseph Brant, a Mohawk War Chief and Captain in the British Army led a group of raiders through the Delaware Valley with the goal of taking supplies and demoralizing colonists.

Brant's force was not very large with approximately less than 100 people in tow made up of both Brant's own tribesmen and individuals known as Tories. The Tories were colonists who remained loyal to the British Crown and fought for the British during the war.

Battle of Minisink Marker

Brant and his forces would run through the area causing tremendous amounts of damage and taking what they could. A day later on July 21, 1779 militia led by Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Tusten of Goshen and Major Samuel Meeker of Sussex NJ, met at Mahackamack (Port Jervis) and began pursuit of Brant and his forces as they moved up the Delaware River.

Minisink Valley Historical Society

Tusten reportedly was originally hesitant to make pursuit, preferring instead to wait for backup from the Continental Army. Tusten however was outvoted and after their departure, the forces joined with the Fourth Orange County Regiment militia led by Colonel John Hathorn. They then continued their pursuit of Brant with approximately 120 men.

Minisink Valley Historical Society

The regiment eventually caught up to Brant and his forces further up the Delaware River and a plan was devised by Hathorn to take them out. Unfortunately, the plan did not go according to plan and an accidental gunshot alerted Brant to the trap. Brant quickly adjusted and his forces quickly outflanked the larger regiment.

Following hours of conflict, Brant's forces prevailed and it was a decisive victory for the British forces. Approximately 45 members of the regiment perished in the battle, including Tusten and many others from his Goshen militia. Due to numerous factors, the Village of Goshen was unable to retrieve and bury its dead for 43 years after the battle.

Sullivan County Government

The remains of the fallen were gathered and buried in a mass grave in Barryville but were eventually moved to Goshen. In 1879, 100 years after the battle a monument was erected commemorating the militiamen who died that day on the battlefield or the battleground that became Minisink Battleground Park.

