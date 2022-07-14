Lower HV City Makes List of ‘Most Stressed’ in America

What could anyone possibly be stressed about these days? I'm being sarcastic of course. I think it is safe to say that everyone's stress levels have been on the rise lately. For many, it has probably been on a constant incline since late 2019.

This time last year, one of the biggest causes of stress was the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the uncertainties it brought. When you weren't worried about yourself or a loved one getting sick, you were worried about getting laid off or paying your bills. Fast forward to now and we have something new stressing us out. According to Wallethub, 87% of Americans are worried about Inflation.

WalletHub combined levels of work stress, financial stress, family stress and health stress to determine the most stressed-out city in America.

Cleveland, Ohio ranked the highest and Detroit, Michigan followed right behind them.

Rochester scored high coming at #51 and Buffalo tied for #78 but one city here in the Hudson Valley made this list. Yonkers, New York scored incredibly high. They ranked 146 on the list. This is surprising news because as of last March they were ranked one of the happiest cities. Last year they were even voted one of the safest cities in the country.

The CDC offers some tips on how to cope and deal with high amounts of stress. They recommend taking a break from reading/ watching the news. They also suggest that you make time for fun, eat healthy, exercise regularly and eat well.

