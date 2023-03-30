Look your car doors! Police say a man they witnessed trying to break into a vehicle lead them on a brief foot pursuit. His next move from there was even more foolish, according to officials. The suspect is now facing more than one felony for the alleged crime.

According to a report from Vivint, posted on ABC, New York has seen a 51% increase in car theft from 2019 to 2020. If you compare the numbers from further back, the results are even more staggering. Vivint says that 162,624 vehicles were reported stolen in 2010, compared to 409,953 in 2020.

Police in Westchester Say Man Trying to Break Into One Vehicle Then Attempts to Break Into Another One While Fleeing

Town of Greenburgh Police Department said in a press release that they were called to reports of a suspicious person in the Edgemont section of Greenburgh. Police say the initial investigation revealed an attempted grand larceny from a vehicle. Officials say when the make suspect saw them they fled on foot.

Soon after, police say they found the same suspect attempting to break into another vehicle. In this case, the attempted break-in involved a delivery truck on Central Park Avenue, says Greenburgh Police. Police say the suspect was soon arrested and then charged.

Local Police Catch Suspects After Multi-State Pursuit

The Yonkers Police Department said on their Facebook page that officers responded to reports of an alarm in February at the Central Avenue Chrysler dealership. When police arrived, they said they witnessed a running white 2022 Dodge Durango. Once discovered, police said the two masked suspects jumped a curb and fled before doing a U-turn and picking up a third suspect who was running on foot.

Police chased the vehicle on local streets and parkways in Yonkers and the Bronx, before the pursuit spilled over on to the Hutchinson River Parkway. From there, police pursued the suspects to the Cross Westchester Parkway and Interstate 95 into the City of Stamford, Connecticut.

