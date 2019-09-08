Lower Hudson Valley Chef Offers Jobs to Those Impacted by Tarry Lodge Closing

We've been following along with the Mario Batali sexual harassment accusations for quite a while now and learned last week that his former restaurant, Tarry Lodge, would be closing their doors for good come November. This announcement came after news came out early in 2019 about Batali getting out of the restaurant business and turning his restaurants over to his partners.

Well, the 50 employees that will soon be without work may be in luck, as the Season 14 winner of Food Network Star, Christian Petroni has offered an opportunity to employees impacted by Tarry Lodge closing. In a post on instagram, Petroni stated he had work for those impacted by the closure

Petroni won over fans in the 2018 Food Network Star competition on Food Network with his bubbly personality and use of the word 'beb' - not to mention his great cooking skills. According to AGI Entertainment, Petroni "is the youngest Chef in the Hudson Valley, NY to have received a rating of “'Excellent' from the New York Times and is a frequent guest cook at The James Beard House."

The Instagram post got a lot of great feedback and even had other local restaurants posting about employment opportunities as well.