Love Winter? Ice Castle Kingdoms Set to Land in Lake George

No matter how you feel about the winter months that are right around the corner, there's no denying that if you stop for a second and really take in the beauty of winter, there is nothing like it. Picture looking across a field of untouched snow, or maybe the snow on some on of our beautiful mountains in the Hudson Valley.

Now that your in the right frame of mind and are excited for winter(I hope...LOL), the folks in Lake George have something you might want to make plans to checkout. According to News 10, Joanne Conley, the Warren County Tourism Director announced on Tuesday, that Ice Castles is coming to the Charles R. Wood park this winter.

Ice Castles is a winter wonderland attraction that offers everything winter including, towering ice walls, ice slides, ice mazes and ice sculpture fortresses made of frost and icicles that guests can explore.

This wont be the first time Ice Castles hosts a winter wonderland, as they're experts at this, offering attractions in six different states including New York, Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Now bringing something like this to Lake George is no small thing, as most of their attractions are around an acre in size, and consist of more than 25 million pounds of ice.

Once the temperatures start to drop, the craftsmen at Ice Castles will plan on spending thousands of hours in the park growing anywhere from 5,000 to 12,000 icicles. Once the icicles are formed, the craftsman hand pick them to use in the attractions.

A lot of what they do will be based on weather, but if everything goes as planned Ice Castles should be open for visits in early January. Each visit will come with a $28 price tag for adults and $16 for children. The attractions will be at the Charles R. Wood Park throughout the winter, which is located at 17 W Brook Rd, Lake George.

