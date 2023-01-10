Looking For a Speakeasy in the Hudson Valley? Head Out to Pine Bush, NY

If you're anything like me, you're probably looking for a unique place to grab a drink here in the Hudson Valley. Sure, you most likely have your go-to bar and restaurant, but that can get boring right?

How cool would it be to stumble upon a speakeasy, with 1920s vibes right here in the Hudson Valley? If that sounds like a night out on the town you would enjoy, head out to Pine Bush.

Are There Any Speakeasies in the Hudson Valley?

I'm not sure why, but I was interested to see if we had any secret speakeasy here in the Hudson Valley. While it's not a "knock three times" kind of spot, there's a spot in Pine Bush, New York that makes you feel like you've entered the prohibition era.

Speakeasy Motors Whiskey is the original whiskey of Motor Culture located at 174 Hardenburg Road in Pine Bush. They opened up back in May of 2022 and guests have been raving about the unique bar-going experience.

On Yelp, one reviewer wrote:

An awesome hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Walking in you feel as if you've stepped right into the 1920's. The cocktails were great and they even had some awesome local NY beers available. Really enjoyed that there was an indoor and outdoor seating area. The back patio was beautiful with plenty of seating and fire pits to cozy up next to. Will definitely be back

Many other reviews parrot the one above, citing that 1920s feel as soon as you walk through the doors. And you can't forget the delicious cocktails, which makes sense when you learn that they're made with housemade mixers and spirits.

What is a Speakeasy?

According to Alcohol.org, Speakeasies were created "To cater to the very large population of people who still wished to drink, hidden bars and nightclubs were established in cities across the country." They add that the term speakeasy is said to have come from "patrons having to whisper (or, speak “easy”) when attempting to enter the hidden bar."

Check out the Hudson Valley's speakeasy at Speakeasy Motors Whiskey, opened Saturdays from 1 pm until 7 pm and on Sundays from 1 pm until 6 pm.

Do you know of any secret speakeasy bars here in the Hudson Valley?

