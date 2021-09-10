Look at the Back of Your Credit Cards, Are They Signed?

Do people still sign them?

If you grab your wallet and open it up, odds are that you have a least one credit card in there, some of us have one , others have way too many...LOL! That's besides the point, if you at least one credit card and you use it often, look at the back of it, does it have your signature on the back?

Most credit card companies tell us that one of the first things we should do when we get a card is after its activated, users should sign the back of it to avoid any unauthorized use. The reason we're supposed to sign, is so that any cashier can look at the back of the card, and compare the signature on it, to the signature on the receipt. The signatures should match and if they do, you should be on your way.

I hope by now you've looked at at least one card, be honest is it signed? I'll start, not one of my credit cards are signed on the back. NOT ONE! I don't think many people do it anymore and I think it because NOBODY CHECKS THE BACK ANYMORE!

When is the last time any cashier looked at the back of your card? Even better, when's the last time a cashier asked to see your state issued I.D. to confirm you are you, when using the credit card? It's only happened to me ONCE...EVER! Lorin texted us, "I do not sign my cc and never been asked for id I personally think its a joke that they never ask or check."

I think most of us wont be joking if we ever get a credit card stolen and someone gets away with making in person charges with it....definitely NOT funny. I think in todays world most of us never even give our cards to anyone anymore. We do the swiping and stuff ourselves, but if you do make a hand to hand credit card transaction in the future, make a note if the cashier even looks a the back of the card.

To be safe and protect your card, Jen texted us and gave us some great advice, she said, "I write "Please see ID". Great advice, write either "SEE PHOTO I.D." or "Please see ID" on the back of all your cards. If you do that, make sure you carry your drivers license with you at all times because if you don't, you wont be able to charge anything.

