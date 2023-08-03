Long Delayed Construction to Resume on Putnam County Road

After what feels like an eternity, news has finally been released regarding the construction on Peekskill Hollow Road in putnam County. Over recent years numerous attempts have been made to repair and complete construction on Putnam County's longest road but to no avail.

Restoration Resumes on Peekskill Hollow Road

Recently the announcement was made that the construction Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam County will finally resume. The construction and restoration of the road began back in 2021 but hit numerous pot holes along the way that brought work to a screeching stop.

Local residents for years have been anxiously anticipating when work on the road would begin again and more importantly when work can possibly be done. The issues that crews have encountered while trying to work on the bridge are extensive which only added to local angst.

Restoration Issues on Peekskill Hollow Road

The first issues for the work on the road began back in 2021 and it wasn't long after that that they had encountered the first major obstacle. That first obstacle was that the original contractor that began the restoration work ended up abandoning the project entirely.

Since that incident, numerous other issues popped up along the way that added to the issues of restoring the road. In total the plague of issues faced with the road work just made things more complicated in addition to giving locals plenty of new traffic related headaches. That's not to mention the increase in safety hazards for those who traveled the road.

New Contractor's Restoration Plans

A recently held meeting revealed that a new contractor has been selected to take up the job of completing the restoration work on Peekskill Hollow Road. That contractor was identified as ELQ Industries. In the meeting ELQ presented their plans and vision for how they will go about completing the restoration and gave a rough estimate of when the work will be finished.

In a report from News 12: Hudson Valley, it stated that work had already officially begun on the road with ELQ beginning its inspection process for the massive and intensive project. The inspection revealed that...

The scope of the repairs includes multiple bridge rehabilitations, lane widening, new sidewalks, turn lanes, traffic signals, and drainage improvements.

Following the meeting Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne was optimistic and enthusiastic about the presented plans stating...

There's a genuine excitement to see it not only start but be completed...

Now the important question; when is it that all of this work is expected to be done? Well reports stated that estimates are for work to be completely finished by the end of July 2024. Part of the project involves work on two seperate bridges which will be done within the next nine months. Any remaining work for the project will be completed in the remaining three months.

Assuming that no further postponements occur, one year from now Putnam County locals can expect to have a fully renovated and repaired Peekskill Hollow Road.

