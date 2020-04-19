Local Fashion Grad is Making Free Masks For Medical Staff

One woman from the Hudson Valley has made hundreds of masks for local essential workers.

Cuomo asked that apparel companies do what they can to shift their business towards making medical masks to help protect residents from COVID-19. Many Hudson valley companies have answered the call and one fashion graduate from the area has made over 400 masks for workers on the front line.

Lauren Conde was raised in Wappingers Falls but moved down to Georgia to get her Bachelors degree in fashion design.

Lauren Conde

She's using her education help her hometown.

Currently, Lauren has donated hundreds of masks to Hudson River Health Care, Willcare, Westchester Medical, local veterinarians and donates her masks to pre=made meals for medical staff from Fuel 4 Life.

Lauren is one of many Hudson Valley residents stepping up to help the front line.

