These are the best hometowns to raise a family in New York.

HomeSnacks recently released a list of "The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In New York For 2021." The website says they use, “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

To form the rankings for "The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In New York For 2021" HomeSnacks used U.S. Census data and also paid attention to crime, both violent and property, quality of local schools, distance to a major city, without necessarily being in it, percentage of households with children and nearby family-friendly amenities nearby like museums, libraries and colleges.

Three places from the Hudson Valley made the list.

Rye Geneva Glen Cove Port Washington Peekskill Elmira Beacon Canandaigua Poughkeepsie Long Beach

Below are the reasons why Rye, Peekskill, Beacon and Poughkeepsie made the list, according to HomeSnacks data.

Rye

Population: 15,820

Family-Friendly Amenities Score: 55

Closest Major City: New York

Households with kids: 42.2%

Peekskill

Population: 24,075

Family-Friendly Amenities Score: 44

Closest Major City: Jersey City

Households with kids: 32.8%

Beacon

Population: 13,634

Family-Friendly Amenities Score: 47

Closest Major City: Jersey City

Households with kids: 29.2%

Poughkeepsie

Population: 30,381

Family-Friendly Amenities Score: 74

Closest Major City: Jersey City

Households with kids: 26.8%

