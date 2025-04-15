Storm season is approaching in New York. During a thunderstorm, you're generally told not to stand near tress, telephone poles, or most other places outdoors. You're probably not expecting lightning to strike the very home you decided to seek shelter in?

However, that is exactly what officials say occurred Monday, as a lightning strike started a fire which caused a home in New York to be deemed a total loss.

Summer is New York's stormiest time of year, as the chance for thunderstorms producing lightning increases due to the hot, humid days. NYC.gov says that New York State is considered to have a "moderate" occurrence of lightning, with 3.8 strikes occurring per square mile each year.

Lightning Strike Destroys House in New York State

WBNG reports that lightning struck a house in Sherburne, in Chenango County, Monday. The Sherburne Fire Department says the house was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out. Some portions of New York state experienced strong thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Lightning Fatalities in New York

The National Weather Service says that while states in the south like Florida, Texas, and North Carolina rank the highest, New York was 7th for lightning related fatalities from 1959 to 2016, with 143 reported deaths.

The CDC breaks down more recent data from 2006 to 2021, reiterating the dangers of lightning while in New York. The New York Times says that a 13-year-old boy was fatality struck by lightning while at Bronx Beach in 2021.

According to WROC, three construction workers were struck by lightning in July 2023 in the town of Lincoln, NY. A 39-year-old NY man died from his injuries, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.