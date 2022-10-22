Liberal NY Congressional Candidate Releases Own Sex Tape

The third party candidate decided to show off his third leg by releasing his own sex tape just weeks before the big election.

Running for public office has to be one of the most stressful experiences since everyone started carrying a smart phone. Nearly everyone has a camera in their hand at all times and both politicians and future politicians could be caught on camera at anytime.

When you hear about a politician having a sex tape go public your mind might immediately think it was leaked by the media who received the video from someone with an axe to grind. It's not very often that you hear about a politician releasing their own sex tape.

It's not really a scandal if the person in the video made it public, right?

According to The Cut, Mike Itkis did just that. Itkis is a liberal independent who is currently running for Congress in New York's 12th District and hopes to take Jerry Nadler's spot. He also battles the Republican candidate, Mike Zumbluskas.

The video was reportedly released on Pornhub and costars adult entertainment star, Nicole Sage.

Was this a tactic to gain some attention before the election November? Itkis has been getting a lot of media attention following the video going public.