LEGOLAND Announces Opening Dates of New Land and Hotel
LEGOLAND New York is officially opening up a whole new land and their hotel over the next several weeks. Here's the scoop on how to snag a room and what new rides to expect.
LEGOLAND New York is now ready for prime time. The theme park has just announced an official opening date for the hotel and a whole new land of LEGO fun that hasn't been revealed to the public yet.
