Another New York Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open Very Soon

Governor Hochul announced that New York's second legal pot dispensary is set to open Tuesday, and NBC says this marijuana business will be the first one owned by a New Yorker. Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses in the state had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public, as the long wait finally draws to a close.

Initially, New York's second legal dispensary was to go to Union Square Travel Agency, by the old Chase Bank near the Union Square subway station. Union Square is still set for its soft opening February 13

New York's Next Dispensary

NBC says that Smacked LLC is scheduled for a soft open 10 AM Tuesday at 144 Blecker Street, Greenwich Village. State offcials say the soft opening will run through February 20. Gothamist says that Smacked is opening under New York’s social equity program, as a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license holder.

Sales of cannabis are expected to generate over $1.25 billion, according to Hochul's executive budget which was released in January 2022.

NBC says an additional 139 licenses will be given in the coming months, as around 900 applicants will wait to learn their fate.

There are still many waiting across the Hudson Valley to when and where the next shops will open.

