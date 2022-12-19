Led Zeppelin’s Last Reunion Show to Be Streamed Globally for 15th Anniversary

In celebration of what has proven (so far, at least) to be the last-ever Led Zeppelin show, a global livestream of the special reunion concert will be broadcast Dec. 10 to commemorate its 15th anniversary.

The 16-song tribute set, which was held at the The O2 Arena in London in 2007, found classic members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones playing alongside drummer Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zep phenom John Bonham. Celebration Day, the concert film of this historic event, was first released in 2012 as a limited theatrical experience followed by home audio and video versions.

Now, Celebration Day will be made available for all to see on Saturday (Dec. 10) as a livestream on Led Zeppelin's YouTube channel at 3PM ET / 12PM PT (8PM U.K.).

Watch a video trailer for the livestream below.

Just don't count on a fresh reunion show, however, as Plant has made it clear that performing with Led Zeppelin is not something he has any interest in. Over the summer, he commented on such an opportunity with L.A. Times, stating, "Going back to the font to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated. I know there are people from my generation who don’t want to stay home and so they go out and play. If they’re enjoying it and doing what they need to do to pass the days, then that’s their business, really."

The 74-year-old singer is still quite active musically and, last year, he released Raise the Roof, a collaborative album with Alison Krauss.

Led Zeppelin, Celebration Day Livestream Trailer

Led Zeppelin Setlist — Dec. 10, 2007 (at The O2 Arena in London, via setlist.fm)

01. "Good Times Bad Times"

02. "Ramble On"

03. "Black Dog"

04. "In My Time of Dying" (Blind Willie Johnson cover) (with 'Honey Bee' snippet)

05. "For Your Life"

06. "Trampled Under Foot"

07. "Nobody's Fault but Mine" (Blind Willie Johnson cover)

08. "No Quarter"

09. "Since I've Been Loving You"

10. "Dazed and Confused" (Jake Holmes cover) (with Jimmy Page solo using violin bow)

11. "Stairway to Heaven"

12. "The Song Remains the Same"

13. "Misty Mountain Hop"

14. "Kashmir"

Encore:

15. "Whole Lotta Love"

Encore 2:

16. "Rock and Roll"