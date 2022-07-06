Another wonderful weekend in America has been marred by gun violence. I don't know about you, but every time I hear about another one of these senseless acts of violence I start thinking about what would I do if I were there when it happened?

I would like to think that I would be safe. I would like to think that my family and friends would be safe but there is no way of knowing that and we can't stop going to events we enjoy because we live in fear of something that horrific taking place. I can't imagine nor do I ever want to know what it would be like to be in that situation.

Dutchess County Offers Active Shooter Stop and Stop the Bleed Class

One thing I do think we all need to know is what we could do to help. What should we do when we realize there is an active shooter? And how can we help people who have fallen victim to this senseless violence? I know I would want to help. I know that I wouldn't be able to run away from someone who needed help so that is why we must learn what to do.

This Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 6 pm, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County are offering a course at the Dutchess County Emergency Management, 392 Creek Rd in Poughkeepsie, that lasts about 90 minutes called "Active Shooter and Stop the Bleeding". If you can make it plan to bring a friend. Seating will be limited and you need to register in advance. This course is free and you can sign up by emailing mrc@dutchessny.gov.

Hopefully, you will never need to use the knowledge you gained that evening. But keep in mind that what you learn could make all the difference for you and others. If you can't go Thursday find a class near you. Check with your county or town government.

