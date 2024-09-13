Police say a New York state woman was driving way over the legal limit the night of September 5. Offcials say the highly intoxicated suspect struck more than one parked vehicle, though failed to stop after hitting one of the cars.

Troopers say they eventually found suspect unconscious behind the wheel

According to the website of Tilem & Associates, P.C., If you are convicted of an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge in New York, you could face a fine between $1,000 and $2,500, license revocation for at least one year, a mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device, and a maximum jail sentence of one year.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Over 3X BAC Limit While Striking Vehicles

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 5 at about 11:14 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Green Street in Schuylerville, NY, for the reports of multiple crashes.

The investigation determined the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Schuylerville, was traveling north and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle but failed to stop. The suspect then struck another unoccupied parked vehicle near an intersection, at which time she finally stopped, says police.

Troopers located her asleep but uninjured in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle still running when they arrived. State police say the woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated and numerous other violations.

Police say she was transported to for processing, where she recorded a 0.25% BAC. which is over three times the state's legal limit. The woman was issued tickets, and is due ack in court in October.

