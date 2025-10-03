Last Bicycle Sunday Of 2025 Set For Hudson Valley

Last Bicycle Sunday Of 2025 Set For Hudson Valley

Major parkway will be closed to cars for 13.1 mile loop.

Bicycle Sundays in Westchester is a long‑running program (since 1974) where part of the Bronx River Parkway is closed to cars for several Sundays in the warmer months so people can bike, walk, jog, skate, etc., in a car‑free space.

Here are the key details of Bicycle Sundays:

What & Where

  • The car‑free portion is a 6.5‑mile stretch of the Bronx River Parkway, between Exit 22 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains and Exit 4 at Scarsdale Road in Yonkers. Round‑trip it’s about 13.1 miles.

  • Open to non‑motorized users: bicyclists, in‑line skaters, walkers, joggers, scooters (non‑motorized or pedal assist e‑bikes class 1). Motorized vehicles are not allowed.

When

  • Runs in May, June, July, September, and early October.

  • In May, September, October: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • In June & July: earlier—8 a.m. to noon

The Bronx River Parkway is a historic parkway and state scenic byway in downstate New York, notable for being the first limited-access highway in the United States, built through the Bronx River Reservation between 1907 and 1925 to improve leisure travel. It features the first highway median strip, the first bridges for intersecting streets, and a picturesque linear park popular for recreation, connecting the Bronx to Kensico Dam in Westchester County

Last Bicycle Sunday in 2025 this Weekend

Westchester County Parks released information about the Last Bicycle Sunday in 2025

Sunday, Oct. 5 10am to 2pm on the Bronx River Parkway. A 13.1 mile loop from Westchester County Center to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers is closed to cars. Open to non-motorized bicyclists, scooters and in-line skaters, e-bike class 1 only, plus walkers and joggers. Many point of entry and exit are along the way. Admission is Free.

