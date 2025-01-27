New Immigration Enforcement Concerns: Hudson Valley Town Shares Helpful Information

Over 2,000 people have already reportedly been arrested by ICE officials in the United States since Donald Trump took office just days ago on Monday, January 20th.

With these mass deportations flooding news cycles around the country, many local law enforcement agencies, schools, and religious groups around the Hudson Valley are sharing information about ICE and what rights people have in the face of these increased raids.

Mass Deportations Around the United States

Leading up to 2024's contentious election, one major point Donald Trump hammered home was his dedication to mass deportation efforts.

Trump made sure to emphasize this message in his inauguration speech on Monday, January 20th. "We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came" Trump stated. He followed this remark up with the announcement of his plan to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

ICE posted on X (formerly Twitter), that on Sunday, January 26th alone, coordinated ICE efforts led to the arrest of 956 people. Between Thursday, January 23rd and Sunday, January 26th, a total of 2,373 people have reportedly been arrested by ICE according to data shared by The BBC, NBC, and FOX. The reported average number of ICE arrests last fiscal year was approximately 311 arrests per day.

Parts of New York and Newark, New Jersey are areas that were early focuses for ICE under the new administration as well as Chicago, IL., Miami, FL. and Atlanta, GA.

Local Response to Heightened ICE Activity

On Friday, January 24th, the New Paltz Police Department took to social media to share an update to their website regarding immigration information.

On their website, there is now a section titled "Immigration Information." The chapter opens with the note,

"The below text clarifies and codifies existing New Paltz Police Department policies as well as maintains the values of those who founded the Town."

It goes on to explain that the term "refugee" comes from the Old French term "refuge."

"It refers to 'shelter or protection from danger or distress.' In Western history, the term was first applied to the French Huguenots."

The French Huguenots were among the first settlers in New Paltz after feeling France, persecuted for their Protestant beliefs back in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Know Your Rights Information

"Know Your Rights" fact sheets have begun circulating all around New York and are included in New Paltz's most recent website addition.

The Archdiocese of New York also shared their own Ice Encounter fact sheet as well as the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

If a member of ICE approaches you or comes to your door, some key rights to remember:

- You have the right to remain silent and refuse to answer questions from ICE agents

- You have the right to refuse to open the door of your private residence or office if ICE agents do not possess a warrant signed by a judge

- You have the right to speak to an attorney

Read more about important rights you reserve in situations involving ICE agents here: Adult Immigrant Students Advised 'Know Your Rights with ICE' in New York

