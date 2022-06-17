Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? I think a lot of people want to learn this skill. When I was like 7 or 8, my grandmother showed me how to crochet, but don't think that I could do anything other than make a very long chain at this point. Wouldn't it be great to have someone sit down with you and explain how to make something? How to read a pattern?

Hope to start with the basics? Like what is the difference between knitting and crocheting? How do you actually make something? A blanket? A scarf? A sweater? I share with you a few places that you can get help learning, plus a great tip as to how you can keep your beginning investment to just a few dollars.

Where can you learn how to knit or crochet in the Hudson Valley?

The first place that you can learn, and stay in your home is online classes. Yep, sounds really boring, right? Yes, youtube.com is a great resource and don't discount it just yet. Think of it as a resource to use in the future, when you are trying to decrease or increase your stich count on a row, and you need a refresher.

Where can you learn in-person to knit or crochet in the Hudson Valley?

There are a few libraries, in the Mid-Hudson Library system, that hold in person classes. For instance, the Boardman Road branch in Poughkeepsie, has get together style lessons on Fridays and Saturdays, when the library is open. The Hyde Park library also has two different knitting sessions during the week as well. To find out if your local library has knitting classes, click here to find your local library contact info, then ask them.

Are there any yarn stores in the Hudson Valley that offer classes?

Yes, there are some great yarn stores in the Hudson Valley and they are an awesome resource for all fiber artists. Where are they?

You can also go to the bigger chain stores, like Joann Fabrics and Michael's Crafts, and even Walmart, to be able to get access to supplies as well as yarn. Occasionally, these 'big box' stores also offer intro classes.

Looking to start knitting or crocheting and don't have a great deal of money to invest?

Or just want to spend as little money as possible, until you know if you like it (like me)? I went to a few thrift stores, found hooks and knitting needles in many different sizes, for considerably less than if they were brand new. I was even able to pick up some small amounts of yarn, to be able to practice with. Good luck, feel free to send me pictures of your projects, I would love to see them.

Think you would like learn a few more 'new' things? Here's a few you can do with the kids:

