Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Ready to go Cashless, Here’s When

The need to stop at the toll booths while crossing the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge will end sooner than later.

The Hudson Valley is getting used to the new cashless toll system that is taking over everywhere! Anyone that crosses the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge will no longer need to stop at the toll booth to pay the toll starting at midnight on Wednesday, December 1st according to the New York Bridge Authority.

The cashless tolling system at the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge, which connects Ulster County to Dutchess County, will now join the Newburgh-Beacon, Bear Mountain, and Rip Van Winkle bridges that no longer require drivers to stop and pay a toll to cross each span.

The cashless tolling system has introduced us to a new electronic toll-paying system that's been put in place all across New York to help keep traffic moving on some of the more congested roads in the state.

"Gantries" have been put in place of many toll booths to ease traffic. To use the gantries, all drivers need to do is simply drive under them. If you have an EZ-Pass, the gantry will charge the toll amount. If you don't have one, the gantry snaps a picture of your license plate and the bridge authority sends you a bill for the appropriate amount.

The Hudson Valley's conversion to cashless has been a long one, and with the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge just about there, the Mid-Hudson Bridge connecting Poughkeepsie to Highland will be the last bridge to go cashless. The bride authority told us that conversion should be completed by the latest March of 2022. Get more information on the Mid-Hudson Bridge here.

