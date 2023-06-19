Significant New Transportation for Kingston Police Department

The Kingston Police Department recently received a very special delivery.

I was looking on Facebook the other day and a post from the Kingston Police Department popped up on my news feed. The post mentioned how the Kingston Police Department was able to replace and older piece of equipment with something new and how excited they were about it. So, what exactly was the new equipment?

According to the Kingston Police Department Facebook Page, they received their new police Bianchi mountain bikes to replace the old ones that were purchased all the way back in 2003. It's crazy how that's a long time ago now, but it really feels like it was just yesterday, The post also gives a shoutout to Kingston Cyclery owner Bill Hadsel for putting everything together and all the hard work that went into it.

According to the post, the Kingston Police Department will be putting out bike patrols on a regular basis and it's an extra way to help keep everyone safe. Major Steve Nobel was also there to see the new bikes and he has been a big supporter of the police bike program and their use in the community. It's safe to say that everybody lis pretty excited about it.

Why is bike patrol an important part of the community?

According to officials, bike patrol is important when it comes to community policing because it allows a police officer to quickly respond to an emergency situation. A police officer can get through a crowd and congestion quicker on a bike compared to being in a car or on foot. This allows them to secure the scene quicker and seconds can make a difference in an emergency situation.. Bike patrol really has all positive benefits for the community and the police officers involved.

Thank you to the Kingston Police Department for all you do and keeping the Hudson Valley safe. Have fun and stay safe on the bikes.

