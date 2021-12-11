City of Kingston, NY Giving Visitors a 2-Hour Gift for Holidays

Looking forward to finishing your holiday shopping and spending time with friends and family? Of course you are! There is one place that is hoping to make it easier for you to do all of that here in the Hudson Valley.

Where is this place? Ha, I will tell you. It is the City of Kingston. Yep, Mayor Noble made the announcement that beginning on Saturday, December 11, 2021, all of the places that you would normally need to pay the meter for, you will get two hours of free parking.

For someone like myself who ends up being late to everything, this is great news!

Here is what Mayor Noble said about this 'gift:'

"To help our residents celebrate the holiday season, Kingston will offer free two-hour parking in the lots and at meters across the City,” said Mayor Noble. “We are opening up the free parking one week earlier than in years past, to encourage all residents who are able to visit our wonderful shops and restaurants. This year in particular, I feel it’s so important to support our local businesses. As always, we hope you will do so safely and follow appropriate Covid recommendations—and I hope the extended free parking helps to bring holiday cheer to you and your family."

While you are enjoying your parking fee respite, routine maintenance will be done on the parking meters. Just remember to follow all regular parking rules and don't park where you are not supposed to, like in front of a fire hydrant. If you park where you are not supposed to, then you will be subject to another 'gift' one that you have to pay for, also known as a parking ticket.

