Twin Perogi Makers from Kingston Partner With Major Supermarket

Kyle and Tyler Krupa live for pierogies, and now the Kingston brothers' products are headed to a major grocery chain.

Twin brothers Kyle and Tyler learned how to make pierogies from their grandmother when they were just children. In 2020, the Krupa boys decided to launch their own pierogi business after inheriting $6,000. They began making pierogies out of a rented kitchen and eventually became successful enough to open up their own shop in Kingston, New York.

While there are some areas of the country where pierogis are extremely popular, much of the United States has yet to truly embrace the Eastern European pasta. While areas with large concentrations of Polish or Ukrainian families have easy access to those heavenly pillows of potato and cheese, the rest of the country has had to rely on mass-produced pierogies found in the freezer section.

Growing up in Northern New Jersey, I was lucky enough to grow up eating authentic pierogies. There's nothing better than eating a dish of piping hot pierogies with some fried onions and a side of sour cream on a chilly winter day.

Pierogi Makers in Kingston, New York

Since the Krupas opened up their pierogi shop at 23 West Strand Street in Kingston, more and more Hudson Valley residents have fallen in love with their products. The demand for their pierogies has allowed them to not only sell out of the shop but various businesses throughout the region.

Several farms, specialty shops and markets, such as Adams, have begun stocking their shelves with Krupa Brothers Pierogies. Now, a major grocery chain is beginning to stock its shelves with the locally-made pasta.

Krupa Brothers Pierogis Now Available at ShopRite

Kyle and Tyler took to Instagram this week to announce that their pierogies will now be available at ShopRite. On Monday the first shipment went out to ShopRite on Miron Lane in Kingston. To celebrate the new partnership, the brothers will be hosting a pierogi demo at the store this Saturday. Customers can stop by between 11am and 2pm to sample some of the Krupas' products as they hand out their popular Potato & Broccoli Cheddar pierogies.

