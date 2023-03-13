Kiefer Sutherland Randomly Spotted in Hudson Valley

Kiefer Sutherland was recently spotted at a place in New York where you would never suspect to find a celebrity.

It is easy to get a little star-struck when you see a major celebrity just walking down the street or hanging out at a local business. We often see fans catching a selfie with a star at a local restaurant or at a coffee shop but Kiefer Sutherland was just randomly seen in Wappingers Falls and people are losing their minds.

Sutherland has been steadily working in Hollywood for decades. You may recognize him from popular films like The Lost Boys, Stand By Me or Young Guns. Or you may have been a fan of the series 24 which lasted 9 seasons on FOX.

What is Sutherland up to these days? He's been involved in several music projects. Is he adding woodworking to his list of hobbies?

Did you know that Kiefer Sutherland was in a band? He even performed in New York City almost exactly 1 year ago.

A recent post on Facebook shows the actor and musician reportedly hanging out at the Red Cedar / SavATree facility which Google shows to be in Wappingers Falls, New York. What was he doing there? The photos show a guitar case. Could he be building a new guitar? Maybe he was performing an acoustic set for the crew?

Have you seen him hanging around the Hudson Valley region lately?

