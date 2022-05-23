Kids Fishing Day in Orange County

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime.” I have heard that quote for my whole life. I had to google it to find out who said it, but I remember the quote as one my parents used a lot. The author, by the way, was philosopher Lao Tzu. And it’s actually a great quote. But what am I leading up to? There is a Kids Fishing Day coming up in Orange County.

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall is hosting Kids Fishing Day on Sunday, June 5. There will be two sessions, from 10AM - Noon or from 1PM - 3PM. This is a great chance for children to learn the skills of fishing or enhance the fishing abilities they already have. Meet a fish up-close and enjoy a short lesson on fish anatomy before learning safe and proper casting and landing techniques. Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will be using bobbers and worms only, and they will provide the bait. So get those rods and reels ready and get hooked on fishing.

Only children between the ages of 4 - 14 will be fishing during Kids Fishing Day, but adult supervision is still required. Children under 4 are invited to observe for free along with the grown-ups. The Museum also recommends a rod taller than your child with a push button reel. It’s going to be a fun day for the whole family.

Admission is only $10 for members and $14 for not yet members. Pre registration is required for Kids Fishing Day. To get more information about the day, to pre register, and to find out about other programs and events going on, check out the Hudson Highlands nature Museum website.

