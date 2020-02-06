Kids Can Make Heart-Shaped Pizzas at ShopRite in Kingston
Just in time for Valentine's Day and Heart Health Month, your kids can head to Kingston this weekend to make heart-shaped pizzas. ShopRite on Miron Lane in Kingston will host Kids Creative Cooking Time: Make Your Own Heart-Shaped Pizzas this Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon - 2PM.
And this won't be just any pizza. In honor of Heart Health Month, it's time for kids to get creative in the kitchen by making heart-shaped pizzas from better for you ingredients while learning about which foods are important to eat to keep their hearts healthy and strong. Not only will it be fun, but it will teach lessons that kids can carry with them through the years into adulthood. Childhood is the best time to learn healthy habits.
Pre-registration is not required, but participation will be limited to 8 kids. If you have any questions contact in-store registered dietitian, Kristin Kessler, RDN at (845) 336-7800 ext 3, or check out the event facebook page.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie