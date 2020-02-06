Kids Can Make Heart-Shaped Pizzas at ShopRite in Kingston

Just in time for Valentine's Day and Heart Health Month, your kids can head to Kingston this weekend to make heart-shaped pizzas. ShopRite on Miron Lane in Kingston will host Kids Creative Cooking Time: Make Your Own Heart-Shaped Pizzas this Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon - 2PM.

And this won't be just any pizza. In honor of Heart Health Month, it's time for kids to get creative in the kitchen by making heart-shaped pizzas from better for you ingredients while learning about which foods are important to eat to keep their hearts healthy and strong. Not only will it be fun, but it will teach lessons that kids can carry with them through the years into adulthood. Childhood is the best time to learn healthy habits.