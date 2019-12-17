Kick Off 2020 on the Walkway Over the Hudson

Believe it or not, New Year's Day is only a couple of weeks away. Have you thought about your plans for the first day of the new year? You could start with a hangover. Or, better than that, a nice brisk walk on the Walkway Over the Hudson.

It's the First Day Hike on the Walkway Over the Hudson, starting at 2PM on Jan.1 on both the East and West side of the Walkway. Walkers, cyclists, runners, skaters, and pets on leashes are all welcome on this easy 1 to 3 mile hike. The Walkway Over the Hudson is 1.28 miles from gate-to-gate. Hikers will meet at the Center Overlook by the flagpole at 2PM for giveaways and hot chocolate. Sounds a whole lot better than that hangover, doesn't it?

Give yourself and your family the gift of health this coming year, and kick it off right with the First Day Hike on the Walkway Over the Hudson. For more information, check out their event facebook page or the Walkway's website.

