KIA Recalls Over 400K Vehicles in New York State And Nationwide

Auto manufacturing giant KIA has issued a recall that will affect over four-hundred thousands vehicles due to a safety concern. KIA had reported record sales in 2023, with 782,451 units sold, which marked a 13% increase over 2022 sales.

KIA has had a few major public relations issues over the past year though, as the South Korean automaker was sued by the state of New York. The suit accused KIA, and fellow automaker Hyundai, of "failing to install devices that prevent cars from being stolen".

KIA Recall Affects Over 400,000 SUVs

The Associated Press is reporting that Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs. The recall says that the problem lies with a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while parked.

See Also: Why There Will Be Even More Police On New York State Roads in April

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents say that KIA America recalled all 2020-2023 model year and select 2024 model year Tellurides, that were manufactured between Jan. 9, 2019 and Oct. 19, 2023.

The AP says that "improper assembly" is the suspected reason for the shaft engagement problem. Kia America says they estimate that 1% of the vehicles recalled actually have the defect.

Recall documents say that dealers will update the affected cars’ electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts for free. Owner notification letters will be mailed out on May 15. Also, see if you model is recalled HERE.

New York's Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In 2022 If you plan on getting a new or used vehicle this year, you might want to know what thieves like to target the most. It doesn't mean that you shouldn't buy that style of vehicle, but know if you do, you should make sure you have some sort of anti-theft device for it. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Vehicle Crashes into Post Office in Westchester County

Independent Fire Company #13 shared on their Facebook page that members responded to a call that a SUV crashed into the U.S. Post Office building in Mount Kisco, NY. Fire officials say the crash happened Wednesday, closing the post office.

The occupant of the vehicle was evaluated by EMS crews, and the local building department responded to check the structure before the vehicle was removed.